Irish American Rebuilders gather around Big Irish Campfire

CAMPFIRE CALL: Sophie Colgan of the Navigating New York podcast chats with host Máirtín Ó Muilleoir at the 2020 virtual event.

As the work of rebuilding post-Covid begins, Irish American leaders from across the U.S. will gather in New York (and online) on Friday 27 August for the second annual Big Irish Campfire.

Launched during the 2020 lockdown, this year’s gathering will take place in-person in Rosie O’Grady’s conference rooms on Seventh Avenue, New York, NY, and culminate in a gala, live dinner celebrating thirty of the finest Irish Rebuilders.

Speakers represent a who’s-who of Irish American activists and will delegates can join the action in person or watch online.

Among the participants travelling into the Big Apple to debate topics as varied as ‘Revinvigorating our Irish Museums, Arts and Heritage Centers’ and ‘In Unity is Strength – Reconnecting Irish American Veterans’ will be representatives from the Irish Heritage Club of Seattle, the Arizona Irish Center and the Celtic Junction Arts Center of St Paul, MN.

Tickets for the Campfire and gala are now on sale at earlybird prices from our website— where you can also download the full-day conference agenda.

Said Irish Echo publisher Máirtín Ó Muilleoir: “As we emerge from the greatest challenge of our time, the Campfire will provide a platform to those indomitable Rebuilders who are leading Irish America to new heights. The stories around the Campfire will buoy the entire Irish American community to face optimistically into the future and it’s our great privilege not just to light the campfire but to toast the rebuilders.”