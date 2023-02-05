Irish Cup: Newington exit at the hands of Ballymena United

Ryan Waide netter Ballymena United's last two goals to seal their win over Newington INPHO

Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup, Round Six

Ballymena United 4-1 Newington

When North Belfast side Newington drew last year’s runners-up Ballymena in the Sixth Round of the Irish Cup back in early January, Paul Hamilton and his men would have been acutely aware of the difficult task that lay ahead.

Despite 16 places separating the two sides in the football pyramid prior to kick-off, early into the first half and there was very little to separate the two sides and in the 15th minute, the first real chance of the match fell to Newington midfielder Gary Warwick.

The midfielder benefited from a ricocheted clearance from a Ballymena defender. However, his low driven shot was straight at goalkeeper Jordan Williamson’s feet.

Minutes later, and arguably against the run of play, Ballymena had the ball in the back of the net only for the linesman to raise his flag, which one or two of the home supporters failed to notice resulting in a number of sarcastic cheers from the travelling North Belfast faithful.

That same faithful that were sarcastically jeering the premature cheers of the Ballymena supporters, moments later were left with their collective hearts in their mouths when Matthew Gorman trailed Ryan Waide to the floor, as the striker looked as though he was about to be through on goal. Leniency from referee Lee Tavinder, and the covering run from defensive partner Aodhfionn Casey, spared Gorman from being shown the red card.

Thirty minutes gone and up until then, Newington had looked defensively solid; the Ballymena wingers were getting no joy from the Ton full-backs, and new boy Paul Donnelly’s positioning and anticipation of danger meant the home side were also having difficulty progressing through the middle of the park.

🏆 We're down to the last eight! What a day of drama in the @SamuelGelstons #IrishCup ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DDufWDG2Db — Irish FA (@IrishFA) February 4, 2023

Just as it looked as though Newington were going to see it through to half-time against the Premiership side, Douglas Wilson took advantage of an excellent delivery from Ross Redman to head home from yards out five minutes before the break.

Newington failed to clear their lines from a Ballymena corner, as well as a subsequent number of follow-up crosses, and the defensive pair were on hand to punish the visitors.

1-0 to Ballymena, and minutes later disaster struck once again for the Ton as Ryan Waide was brought down inside the box. No complaints from the Ton players or management, and up stepped Redman who placed the ball beautifully into the top left-hand corner, giving goalkeeper Marc Maybin no chance. Half-time and the home side led by two.

Minutes into the second half and it appeared that whatever Paul Hamilton and his coaching staff said to their players at half-time, was having an effect.

A number of half chances early on was enough to remind the Premiership side that their place in the quarter-final was far from guaranteed.

Then, in the 50th minute, the North Belfast side finally had a foothold in the game. Some determined work as well as some half-hearted defending down Ballymena’s right-hand side allowed Conal Burns to deliver a ball deep to the back post for Patrick Downey to attack.

The Newington man headed the ball low into the ground, causing goalkeeper Williamson more than a few problems.

The linesman, who could not have been in a better position, signalled to the referee that the ball had crossed the line and the goal was awarded. Outrage from the home side, who believed Williamson had managed to keep the ball out.

Nevertheless, the goal stood and those in attendance at the Ballymena Showgrounds now had a cup tie on their hands.

Ballymena, roared on by the imposing voice of David Jeffrey on the touchline, did well to extinguish any hopes of a Newington revival.

The home side began to dominate possession in non-threatening areas, and by doing so wrestled back any potential momentum the visitors had following their goal.

Newington failed to capitalise on their goal, and it wasn’t long before Ballymena were starting to threaten again.

Ten minutes from the end, and Ballymena finally put to bed any hopes of a Newington comeback.

A terrific run down the left-hand side from Sean Graham followed by a teasing delivery across the Newington six-yard box allowed Waide to ghost in unmarked at the back post for a simple tap-in.

Ballymena’s two-goal lead had now been restored and with that, their place in Saturday’s draw all but secured.

With 10 minutes left, and the tie all but put to bed, there was still enough time for a lunging tackle from midfielder Gary Warwick, resulting in the home crowd demanding the referee brandish the red card.

Referee Lee Tavinder, albeit with very little objections from the player or management, obliged the home faithful.

Patrick Downey scored Newington's goal

With seconds to go, midfielder Ryan Waide capped the afternoon off with a wonderful left strike from the edge of the Newington box; his second and Ballymena’s fourth of the match. The result sends Ballymena through to the quarterfinals of the Irish Cup, where they will face Ballyclare Comrades for a place in the last four.

peaking after the match Newington assistant manager Conor Crossan discussed his side’s performance against difficult opposition.

“I think we gave a good account of ourselves," he said.

"I don’t believe 4-1 tells the whole story.”

One player who Crossan was particularly impressed by was young Paul Donnelly who, despite the level of opposition and competition, never once looked out of place.

"Young Paul was super, and put in a very mature performance," he continued.

"I thought he was the best player on the park.”

As is often the case in domestic cup ties when teams from different leagues are pitted against one another, the performance levels of the team ranked lowest are raised to match those set by their superiors.

This was most certainly the case today and despite not getting the result they hoped for, Newington can take some comfort in their performance and hope for more of the same as they return to Championship action next weekend away to Dundela.

Crossan and co. hope this performance will be a sign of things to come for the rest of the season.

“There’s belief within the group, no doubt," he insists.

"Lady luck hasn’t been on our side of late but we will keep doing what we have been, and we will turn things around. With the exception of Dergview a number of weeks back, our performances have been very good, but it’s an extremely ruthless league and we’re learning that every week.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: J Williamson, R Redman, D Wilson, S Whiteside, M McDaid, J Kelly (K Nelson), R Waide, S McCullough, J Henderson, R McVarnock (M Place), S Graham.

Goals: Dilson 39’; R Redman 42’; R Waide ’77, 90+4’.

NEWINGTON: M Maybin, A Casey, M Gorman, K Bradley (P Doran), R Gowdy, C Burns (N Beta), G Warwick, P Downey (D Stuart), F Rice (T McNicholl), J Reilly, P Donnelly.

Goal: P Downey 50’.