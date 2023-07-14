IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Belfast is on a mission of change

IN this week's Northern Winds, we see a serious step towards providing stronger support for our local music enterprises, as well as sustained strong releases across the island and some last-minute surprise guests at our best festivals. Rain or shine, we are going to enjoy the summer!

Following its designation as a City of Music by the World Heritage Council UNESCO, Belfast and its citizens now have the mandate to demand better for our creatives and culture from our Council and from the Assembly (you know... whenever it comes back?). And while Covid and local elections slowed down progress, a newly selected Regional Music Board have worked alongside the City Council to provide a framework for implementing a culture strategy that is posied to change the future of Belfast's music scene.

The first aspect of this has been BCC's recent team-up with the UK-based social enterprise Music Venue Trust (MVT), to set up a pipeline investment fund that specifically looks at assisting venues in their continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Financial assistance will be provided to a number of grassroots and independent concert halls, venues and performance spaces who are looking to upgrade, reinforce or experiment with their live music setups. With £20,000 committed by Council for venues, applicants can apply for up to £5,000 to be used for sound, lights, sound, access, ventilation and minor building alterations, or for staff training, diversifying workforces, succession planning, and skills development. With applications open this week and lasting until late August (the 25th), now is the time for all local spaces with the desire to grow their community ties and support to get with the UNESCO programme.

“Our council is committed to supporting and nurturing our local music scene, and capitalising upon the economic, social and regenerative value music can bring to our city,” said Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, Chair of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee.

“Igniting the live experience and supporting venues to deliver the best experiences they can is a key pillar of our Music Matters strategy. The Pipeline Investment Fund will support small venues to make improvements to enhance what it’s like to attend a gig or perform your music in front of a live audience. I’d encourage all eligible venues to take a look at the funding available and see how it can best support them, whether through physical improvements or behind the scenes in the shape of staff training or improving skills.”

Beverley Whitrick, Chief Operating Officer at Music Venue Trust said, “This exciting new partnership with Belfast City Council, which will see £20k invested in the Music Venue Trust Pipeline Investment Fund, is exactly the kind of forward thinking collaboration that will help save and protect our local grassroots music venues. As well as the significant revenues they deliver to local economies these venues are a vital part of the cultural life of the towns and cities in which they are based. Belfast City Council recognise this and we urge other local authorities to follow their lead.”

In live news, the entire live performance community was put on notice today with the announcement of a 32-date, 32-county tour of Ireland by a trio if musicians with a dream and tip jar in tow. Titled simply "The All Ireland Tour (Of All of Ireland)", Isaac Jones, Henry Earnest, Passersby and guests on certain dates have announced that they will be tackling the mammoth task of self-funding and performing in every county in the country over a month-long period. With a Bandcamp compilation for sale to help push funds, the trio of acts follow in the footsteps of acts like Axis Of with an opening show in Wicklow and a closing date in The Button Factory, Dublin. With Belfasts Ulster Sports Club on the itinerary, this is a spectacle not to miss out on.