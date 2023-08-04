IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Mercury rising as Lankum keep getting hotter

IN this week's Northern Winds, we have news from both abroad and at home, with plenty of new releases, live music and some well-deserved nominations coming our way this month.

First off, we got the announcement this week that one of the most important bands in Ireland these days have got the rightful recognition of said fact. The folk act Lankum (whose music encompasses so much more than folk, taking in aspects of drone, alternative, traditional and electronic genres) have recorded and released some of the more impressive, foreboding music of the decade.

Their album 'The Livelong Day' picked up the RTE Choice Music Album Of The Year award back in 2019, and their follow-up this year, 'False Lankum', has propelled them to even higher status. Now news has broken that the quartet have been nominated for the coveted and iconic Mercury Music Prize. With previous winners such as Portishead, Primal Scream, Suede and more, it's long been a testament of an album's quality and staying power to be on the shortlist. And Lankum can count themselves as one of the few Irish acts to ever receive a nomination.

With the act coming up against a squadron of high-quality acts like former winners Arctic Monkeys, rapper Loyle Carner, Scottish band Young Fathers, jazz group Ezra Collective and more, it's a tough year and we hope that the doom-laden modern trad of Lankum proves a winner in the judges' eyes (it has our vote!).

Meanwhile, at home, there's a plethora of family-friendly music events to take part in as the sun returns to our shores. Féile na hAbhann, the riverside festival curated by North Belfast arts centre the Duncairn, will take place this weekend along the riverbanks of the Lagan. Now in its fourth year, the festival takes over the riverside walkway from the Shaftesbury Community Centre as far as the Albertbridge Road and incorporates food vendors, artists, performers and activities from the southern and eastern parts of the city. And with free entry and all-ages events, it's one for all creatives and fans alike.

Following on from last year's inaugural Trad Night at St George's Market, which raised the roof with a record audience, Féile na hAbhann will be delivering a bigger and better experience at the market on Tuesday, August 8, with the amazing Kila headlining with support from John McSherry, Francis McIlDuff and Brendan Quinn. Also performing this year are musicians John Spillane, Joshua Burnside and other local talent, who will take over the main stage on August 6.

Also announced this week is the Limerick festival, Féile Na Gréine. The subject of an award winning documentary released this year, the festival is a three-day celebration of emerging and experimental music, with a focus on the DIY and independent creative communities that make up the backbone of Ireland's creative sector. Now a Limerick staple, with alumni that include acts like Pillow Queens PowPig, Junior Brother and more, Féile Na Gréine has become a real favourite of our artists. Announced for this year are Belfast natives and award winners Robocobra Quartet, alongside acts like Bangor hopefuls Startford Rose, folk singer Arborist and others.

As always, we shine the spotlight on some of our favourite independent musicians and their recent releases. This week, we heap praise upon Naked Lungs. The noise guitar group are all snarling pedals, buzz saw riffs and raw emotion on their latest single 'River (Down)'. Influenced as much by the no-wave/post-punk traditions of Dublin acts like Gilla Band and The Murder Capital, there's an edge in the production that captures the flying, free-wheeling live energy that has this act tapped as one-to-watch.