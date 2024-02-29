It's never been easier to place a Mother's Day blessing

WITH Mother’s Day just around the corner, Belfast Media want to help you pay your respect to your loved ones in the form of a Mother's Day blessing.

Mother’s Day (March 10th) can be a difficult day for those whose mums have passed on.

We are making it easier for you to place your Mother’s Day blessings in our paper without having to leave the comfort and safety of your home.

Just go to ‘Family Notices’ at the top of our website and then to ‘Mother’s Day Blessings’ (go direct at this link.)

There, you can upload a picture of your mother which will be printed in our paper and uploaded to our family notice section on our website at no extra cost.

Alternatively, if you don't have access to the internet/email just Call 90608822 for any assistance or email us direct. Or alternatively call into our office 2 Hanahstown Hill.

The deadline for Mother’s Day blessings and greetings is Tuesday 5th March at 4.30pm.