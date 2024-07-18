Four friends complete world record rowing challenge around Ireland

A GROUP of four friends have completed a world record challenge to row continuously and unsupported around the island of Ireland.

Former St Malachy's pupils Aidan O’Reilly, Ciarán Breslin and Jack Norris along with new team member Ryan Davin concluded their 32-day trip after arriving in Bangor, Co Down on Wednesday evening.

Entitled 'The Emerald Expedition', they rowed almost 800 miles since June 15 when they left Bangor.

The four friends decided to take on the challenge to raise vital funds for suicide prevention charities Pieta House and PIPS Charity.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Ciarán's sister, Seanín, said she was "so proud" of them all.

"It is just amazing. So many people turned out last night to welcome them back into Bangor," she said.

"They were really looking forward to a pint of Guinness so they went out afterwards for a few.

Jack Norris, Ryan Davin, Aidan O’Reilly and Ciarán Breslin

"They started off with two people rowing and two people off. As time went on, they moved to having three on.

"They battled through some really tough conditions. I am so proud of them all.

"Men's mental health is so important because more often than not, men do not open up and speak about their struggles. For four young lads to do this in support of two local mental health charities is incredible."

Aidan previously explained why they wanted to take on the challenge in support of mental health charities.

"Mental health challenges affect far too many lives, and we've seen the toll it takes on individuals and communities," he said. "That's why we chose to dedicate our expeditions to supporting Pieta and PIPS, two organisations committed to providing vital services for those in need.

"The hard work that Pieta and PIPS do on a day-to-day basis to help people through hard times, support them when needed and change lives is a huge inspiration to us.

"Equally, we hope that our expedition can be a source of inspiration, to encourage people to push through difficult challenges, to work as a team to overcome obstacles, to dream big and to find purpose through setting goals and working towards them.

"Your support will not only help give added purpose to these groundbreaking rowing challenges but, more importantly, contribute to the crucial work of Pieta and PIPS in providing mental health support and saving lives."

Over £5,000 has been raised so far and you can still donate on their GoFundMe page here.

For videos of their 32-day experience, check out @the.emerald.expedition on Instagram.

Next year, the friends hope to embark on a more daunting 2,700-mile journey across tempestuous seas to Italy.