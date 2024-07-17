Appeals for young people to stay away after Broadway violence

VOLUNTEERS at St James' Community Farm are urging young people to stay away from the area after disorder broke out in the area in recent nights.

On Monday night, police responded to reports of running battles between young people from the Village and St James’ close to the interface at the Broadway Roundabout. Those involved threw bricks, bottles, masonry and petrol bombs at police lines during six hours of disorder that saw several police vehicles damaged and officers covered in paint.

CLEAN-UP: The aftermath of disorder

Then on Tuesday night, police came under sustained attack with paint, bottles and a number of petrol bombs thrown by crowds of around 40 people at Glenmachan Street in the loyalist Village area. Police said a 38 year-old man was arrested.

In response, the team at St James' Community Farm were forced to bring the animals in early over safety fears due to the escalation of the disorder.

Damien Lindsay is appealing to young people not to get involved in the violence and to stay away from the vicinity of the farm.

"Unfortunately we have had to bring the animals in early for the past few nights," he explained.

Damien Lindsay

"We close at 3pm and usually come back down again about 6pm to bring the animals in but we are having to do that now after we close.

"There has been fires lit in close proximity to the farm. We have also closed the pedestrian gate at 5pm, which usually stays open until 9pm. The path goes past the farm and in to the Bog Meadows. We have had volunteers on the ground the past few nights until 11pm just to make sure the farm is safe.

"On Tuesday night, we engaged with a group of young people outside who were heading down towards Broadway roundabout when the disorder broke out around 8pm. We told them the gate was closed and to their credit, they turned back. There was about 20 of them and we didn’t know one of them. They are not from St James’ area."

Last month during anti-social behaviour the farm was attacked with bricks and a female member of staff verbally threatened. Damian said incidents have been ongoing for months but he is concerned about the recent escalation this week.

"There have been incidents of anti-social behaviour on a regular occurrence for the past few months," he added. "We have had wooden pallets that the goats use taken and burnt and the goats playground damaged.

"A bin nearby was set on fire close to the peacocks.

The bin that was set on fire

"It is a bit of a silly term to use but I think it really is recreational rioting. This week it has taken a more sinister turn with the petrol bombs. It seems to definitely be orchestrated.

"My message to young people is to stay away from the farm and the animals. They are more than welcome to get in touch to volunteer their time with us. We would also appeal to local parents to keep your children away from this area."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “Scenes of disorder and anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area over recent days are deeply concerning, and totally unacceptable.

“I would appeal for calm in the area and urge young people not to get caught up in this type of activity."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the escalation of violence seen around the area is deeply worrying.