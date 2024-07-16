Cars damaged during overnight disturbances between young people at Broadway roundabout

PETROL bombs were thrown and vehicles damaged during disorder at Broadway roundabout on Monday night.

PSNI responded to reports of running battles between up to 50 youths from the Village and St James’ area. The windscreens of three cars were shattered and splattered with paint with some damage also caused to police vehicles.

The incident which spanned several hours, worsened around 8:30pm when officers were forced to close the off-slips from the nearby Westlink. Calm was restored shortly after 1am when youths dispersed.

Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, District Commander for Belfast, said: “Thankfully, no injuries to police officers or the public were reported. However, this was a particularly protracted period of public disorder lasting into the early hours of today.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the area tonight to prevent anti-social or disorderly behaviour and detect those involved. We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community.

“I would urge the young people who have been involved and their parents or guardians to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures. These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.

“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community.

“Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report any and all incidents of anti-social behaviour in your community. The more we know, the more we can do to support people and take positive action. You can contact on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.