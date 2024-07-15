15 young people removed from Glider in one day

FIFTEEN young people were removed from a Glider service in West Belfast in one day due to not having tickets.

In recent weeks, police officers have been present on the Glider in response to recent reports of anti-social behaviour on the service.

Police said last Thursday, approximately 15 young people were removed due to not having tickets.

In a seperate incident, police are investigating after four youths were reported to have damaged Glider ticket machines across West Belfast on Saturday, July 6.

The damaged ticket machine

Sergeant Costley said: "Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify those involved, and we have been able to obtain very clear CCTV images to assist with our investigation.

"We would also ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

"Anyone with information on those involved is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 589 08/07/24."

A Translink spokesperson said: "Translink condemns all incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour. Our reward scheme pays out up to £1,000 to anyone who witnesses and gives evidence of any incident of anti-social behaviour or vandalism that results in a successful conviction".