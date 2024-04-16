Americans hear how Legitimate Belfast AI start-up can counter fake news

Founders of a Belfast start-up have criss-crossed the US promoting their AI-powered ethical journalism software in universities and newsrooms.

Caoimhe and Gerard Donnelly started Legitimate to empower the next generation of journalists with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven journalism responsibly and ethically.

Over the course of the trip, which started in Washington D.C. and spanned six states including West Virginia, North Carolina, and New York, the pair engaged with students and faculty, delving into topics ranging from combating disinformation to the impact of AI on elections.

"Many students, initially wary of AI, left the sessions with a newfound appreciation for its potential to enhance their work," says former teacher Caoimhe Donnelly.

"Legitimate has gone from strength to strength since its inception four years ago and the company has now relocated from Belfast to New York in order to meet the needs of journalists and newsrooms all over the world."