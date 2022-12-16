WATCH: Prezzies pour in for Lenadoon Toy Appeal

APPEAL: Organisers of the Lenadoon Toy Appeal said they were overwhelmed by the amount of donations they received

GLEN Community Parent and Youth Group and Lenadoon Women’s Group have expressed their gratitude to the local people, sporting organisations and businesses who donated toys, vouchers and funding over the past four weeks to the Lenadoon Families in Need and Toy Appeals.

Organisers of the appeal said that the response had surpassed all of their expectations.

TOYS: A large amount of toys were donated to the appeal

Robert Sands who had co-ordinated the Toy Appeal said: “We were blown away by the response to the Appeal, over 200 local children and young people will have a brighter fun-filled Christmas as a result of the generosity of local people.

"I would like to give a special mention to the coaches and members of Aquinas FC whose contribution was unbelievable."



Greta Doherty of Lenadoon Women’s Group said that with the huge increase in utility and food costs, many local families and individuals will be struggling.

However the donations received will alleviate the stress and pressure that many parents, families and individuals will be under this winter.

“Even at a time when most people are facing financial hardships, local people, sports clubs and some businesses contributed to the appeals and we would like to express our gratitude to them,” she said.

For the first time, sports teams including Donegal Celtic FC, Naomh Pól CLG, Sarsfield’s, St Oliver Plunkett FC, Gleann ABC, Tullymore Swifts FC, W and H Boxing Promotions, Acquinas FC and Lab Fitness have come on board to support the appeal.

Each of the organisations organised a ‘Drop-off Day’ where their members and families left toys, vouchers or donations. These were then brought to the Glen Community Complex for distribution.