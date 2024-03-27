MÁLA POIST: Green councillor was also heckled at rally

AN open letter to Gerry Adams.

Gerry, in last week’s Andersonstown News column you attacked those who shouted down Sinn Féin Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair at the Palestinian rally at the US Consulate.

I agree with you 100 per cent. However, if you had have been at the rally you would have seen the first person to be heckled was Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn, who was heckled by a well-known and prominent Sinn Féin member.

Gerry, you attended the Sinn Féin public rally in the Europa where Palestinians who had lost family members in Gaza were not only heckled but forcibly removed from the hall. Can you now publicly condemn these actions by Sinn Féin members?

G Gilmore,

Belfast 15