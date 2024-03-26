MÁLA POIST: New Taoiseach, but same old story

THERE is a new leader of Fine Gael – and what of it? When these people talk about the Irish people they seem to forget there are Irish people in the six counties who hold an Irish passport which gives them citizenship and yet they can’t vote for an Irish President or for representation in Leinster House.

There should have been an election and the people should have decided who they want as Taoiseach. These parties – Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil – don’t organise in the North of Ireland. Why? They give the impression of being partitionist and time and time again the Northern Irish citizen has been abandoned and ignored by these parties. I doubt this new Taoiseach will be any different.

Even the founding fathers of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil – Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera – both held public office in the North.

Mr Simon Harris not once mentioned Irish unity in his speech when elected Fine Gael leader and shame on him. The right – just like some on the left – are riddled with Anglophiles. Only an Ireland based on the Proclamation of the Irish Republic of Easter Week would be an ideal Ireland for all its citizens and not a two state solution.

Seán Óg Garland,

Beál Feírsté 10