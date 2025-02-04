Man uninjured after shots fired into Twinbrook flat

LUCKY ESCAPE: Police are investigating after shots were fired into a flat in Twinbrook

A MAN escaped injury after shots were fired at a flat in Twinbrook on Monday night.

Shots were fired at the front door of the flat within a multi-occupancy apartment building in Summerhill Drive.

Shortly before 8.30pm it was reported that three men dressed in black had entered through the communal main door to the property. The trio then made their way to the second floor where three shots were fired at a flat door, breaking panes of glass. There was one male occupant in the flat at the time and he was not injured in the attack.

The suspects are then believed to have made off in the direction of Thornhill Crescent.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of the suspects, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1649 03/02/25.