Man appears in court charged with the murder of Danny McClean

A MAN charged with the murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast over four years ago has appeared in court.

Hugh Black (50), with an address at Rosehead, off the Hillview Road in the north of the city, appeared before the city's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Danny McClean (54) was murdered on the evening of February 2, 2021. He was shot a number of times by a gunman as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road in North Belfast.

Black is also charged with the attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly, a 49-year-old man who was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of West Belfast on the morning of Sunday, February 23 this year.

Mr Black spoke only to confirm he understood the charges, which include possessing firearms and ammunition related to both incidents, and was remanded into custody.

The court heard the defendant denied all the offences in a prepared statement to police after two days of questioning.

A senior investigating officer told court police did not believe Mr Black was one of the two gunmen involved in the shooting of Mr O'Reilly.

He said: "I believe Mr Black's role was that of a look out or to identify Mr O'Reilly to the gunmen."

Regarding the Danny McClean attempted murder charge, Mr Black's solicitor described this as a "highly circumstantial case" which raised many issues.

The judge said she was satisfied that the defendant could be connected to the charges.

Mr Black is due to appear before court via video link on Monday for a bail application.