50-year-old man due in court charged with the murder of Danny McClean

A 50-year-old man will appear in court later on Thursday charged with the murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast over four years ago.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Sean O'Reilly in the Bell Steel Manor area of West Belfast in February.

The man has also been charged with a number of firearms offences in relation to both incidents.

Danny McClean (54) was murdered on the evening of February 2, 2021. He was shot a number of times by a gunman as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road in North Belfast.

In February this year, Sean O'Reilly, a 49-year-old man, was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area on the morning of Sunday, February 23.

The man had also been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim Donegan in December 2018 but he is not facing any charges in relation to this.

The arrest of the suspect on Tuesday was made following a search by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team in North Belfast.