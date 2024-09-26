Mass hears St Vincent de Paul still relevant 180 years on

ALMOST 100 members of The Society of St Vincent de Paul attended a Feast Day Mass for St Vincent de Paul, celebrated by Most Reverend Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Down and Connor, at St Vincent de Paul Parish Church Ligoniel, in Belfast.

Fr Perry Gildea who is the charity’s Spiritual Advisor read from the Holy Gospel According Matthew and then delivered the Homily. He reflected on the charitable legacy of St Vincent, highlighting his mission of helping strangers in war torn places and raising much needed funds to aid the hungry and thirsty. Fr Perry emphasised how the Society founded by Blessed Frédéric Ozanam 180 years ago continues to still be very relevant today, with members visiting people in their local communities across the region who seek practical assistance from SVP on a daily basis.

SVP members from West Belfast and North Down and Ards

Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, read from Corinthians, and board members of SVP also took part in the service with music provided by SVP Ambassador Malachi Cush.

Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Bishop McGuckian to celebrate our Feast Day Mass in this special anniversary year for The Society of St Vincent de Paul. We all enjoyed the beautiful music performed by our Ambassador Malachi Cush and I would like to express my special thanks to Fr Vincent Cushnahan who hosted SVP with such warm hospitality.”

SVP members from Carnmoney

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Last year SVP spent approximately £5 million to help those experiencing poverty in the North of Ireland, responding to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

SVP members from St Bernadette’s in South Belfast

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP, becoming a volunteer in your local Vincent’s shop or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email info@svpni.co.uk or tel 028 9035 1561.