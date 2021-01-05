McComb’s title bid on ice as boxing is postponed

SEAN McComb’s quest to claim the Commonwealth lightweight title is put on hold as the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) confirmed that no bouts will take place under their jurisdiction in January due to the explosion of Covid-19 cases across Ireland and Britain.



McComb was due to tangle with Gavin Gwynne in Wakefield on January 22, but the event has now been postponed following the decision of the BBBoC.



The rising Turf Lodge star has made an excellent start to life as a professional, racing to 11-staright victories but will now have to wait for his first chance to secure a professional title.



In a statement, the BBBofC said: “Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS and the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.



“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”



The MTK Global card is due to be rescheduled once the green light is given to resume, but the hope is that February could see boxing’s return should the public health situation permit.



“Following the announcement from the BBBofC that they’re cancelling all boxing throughout the month of January and our January 22 show, my thoughts are initially with the fighters,” said MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan.

“I know it’s very tough to remain positive, but remain positive because the team is working behind the scenes on a contingency plan to reschedule the show.

“Sean McComb was having his first major step up in a Commonwealth title fight against Gavin Gwynne, so that was a fantastic test.”

‘Cliftonville Canelo’

One man who will see action this month is Owen O’Neill with the ‘Cliftonville Canelo’ set to face Nicaraguan journeyman Josue Bendana in Murcia, Spain, on January 23 as part of the Celtic Clash 11 card.



Boxing Ireland Promotions opted to host this card in Spain due to restrictions in Ireland and the 25-year-old welterweight will see his first action in almost a year.



O’Neill’s last outing came at The Devenish last February when he out-pointed Alexander Zeledon over four rounds and bids to improve to 5-0 against Zeledon who holds a record of 10-22-4.



The North Belfast man is also scheduled to box in his home city in March, but again this card will be subject to Covid regulations allowing it to go ahead with the health crisis worsening at present.

