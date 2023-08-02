Mela celebrating cultural diversity this August in Belfast

THE 17th Belfast Mela Festival has been launched by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Ryan Murphy.

Sponsored by Sensata Technologies, Mela is now one of largest arts festivals in Ireland bringing together music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from around the world to celebrate Belfast’s growing cultural diversity.

This spectacular multicultural festival which attracted 60,000 plus people last year will once again take place over nine-days opening on Saturday 19 August with the spectacular Mela Carnival through the streets of Belfast featuring more than 1,500 participants, followed by Mela Plus events throughout the week.

New for 2023 is Mela Colours at Botanic Gardens on Saturday 26th August where thousands of people will come together for a vivid, powder-throwing multi-colour frenzy from 1pm to 5pm. Hosted by comedian and presenter Bronagh Diamond, on stage there will be dancing, music, live drumming, amazing food and even a chill zone for people of all ages to enjoy.

The traditional Mela Day returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday 27th August featuring new cultural zones and exciting new performances for 2023.

The countdown to #BelfastMela is on! 😍



Great to welcome guests to The Dark Horse this morning to launch the 17th Mela.



Get ready as we take over the city with nine days of dazzling global music, food, dance and art from 19 - 27 Aug



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/w2oTqHEQf9 pic.twitter.com/C93hnjUjkM — Arts Ekta (@artsekta) August 1, 2023

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “Belfast Mela, produced by ArtsEkta, is now in its 17th year and is still one of the most colourful family orientated celebrations in our city.

“The Belfast Mela Festival encapsulates our city and its welcoming spirit, while also celebrating the diverse, dynamic and fantastic mix of cultural diversity. The nine-day festival is an important platform that will allow minority ethnic communities to share and express their identity and embodies our collective vision for a shared future in Belfast.

“The programme this year will feature outdoor events, walking tours, dance and theatre screenings, finishing off with the much-loved festival finale at Botanic Gardens. I would encourage everyone in Belfast to enjoy the annual Mela extravaganza of colour and celebrate our vibrant, diverse and creative city.”

Dr. Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta said: “Summer in Northern Ireland wouldn’t be complete without the Mela, where tens of thousands of visitors come together to revel in a unique carnival of global cultures. Over the past 17 years I have had the enormous privilege of seeing Mela grow from humble beginnings back in 2007 in Botanic Gardens attended by 300 people to the incredible nine-day festival which now attracting more than 60,000 people and representatives from more than 20 nationalities who have made Belfast home."