Midsummer magic on the banks of the Lagan

THE Lyric Theatre Belfast has revealed exciting plans for their forthcoming Midsummer at the Lyric festival.

From Thursday 4 July until Sunday 7 July, the banks of the River Lagan will be transformed into a magical place with faeries, comedy and mischief, including a first time outdoor theatre space for the festival's centrepiece, an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. There will also be a range of inclusive, accessible community-led artistic collaborations, including a community celebration on Sunday, 30 June.

In the expert hands of artistic director Jimmy Fay, set designer Stuart Marshall, costume designer Catherine Kodicek, musical director Conor Pelan and the Lyric’s scenic construction manager Aidan Payne, this unique project will celebrate the Lyric’s relationship with the river, animating the space between King’s Bridge and Governor’s Bridge. It features the first staging the Lyric has undertaken in its outdoor space, where a brand-new 'Wooden O Stage' will be created for an immersive venture into Shakespeare's world-bending comedy.

The festival also features collaborations with a diverse range of local partner organisations, artists from various disciplines and cultures who will create work inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream. Collaborators include Rogue Encounters (formerly Kids in Control), Beyond Skin, ArtsEkta, the Chinese Welfare Association and 5th Element. Each will play a pivotal role in co-designing and co-creating specific sections of the festival, contributing to the overall spectacular experience. This includes nine mixed ability disability young adults playing the roles of the faeries and ten world-class musicians, most of whom are asylum seekers and refugees from various nations across the world including Ukraine, Syria, Brazil and Iran.

A Midsummer-themed community day for all the family will take place at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, 30 June from 11am to 3pm and is open to all.



Director of Midsummer at the Lyric, Jimmy Fay, said: “Midsummer At The Lyric is not just a festival, it's a celebration of unity, creativity, and community spirit – a testament to Belfast's commitment to cultural vibrancy and inclusivity. As the festival unfolds along the picturesque River Lagan, it promises to be a transformative experience not only for the Lyric, as we stage our first outdoor production Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, but for all the artists and participants from our community partners. We are making a dream come true in the heart of the city as we celebrate Belfast 2024.”

Tickets start from £15. For further details and bookings visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Follow the Lyric on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @LyricBelfast.