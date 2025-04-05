Ministerial update on much-needed footpath through Hannahstown village

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has met with members of Hannahstown Community Association and Sinn Féin to discuss the need for a new footway through the village.

The meeting has been described as “productive” with updates from Department officials and a number of requests from the community representatives raised.

Issues discussed included, accommodation works, design phases, business case and time-frames, which are all deemed relevant to the delivery of the project.

Councillor Arder Carson said: “Liz and her officials listened intently to representatives from the Hannahstown Community Association who have been campaigning long and hard to see this footpath delivered. It remains the number one priority for the association.”

West Belfast MLA Órliathí Flynn said she will continue to liaise regularly with the Minister and her office to “keep track of the time-line and progress to ensure that this footpath is built in the very near future”.

“We appreciate the Minister’s commitment that this remains a key priority for her and her department,” she added.

A spokesperson for Hannahstown Community Association said: “We were delighted to welcome Minister Kimmins to Hannahstown village and look forward to the footway scheme progressing to be on site in 2025-26 as previously programmed.”