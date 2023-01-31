Joby sets off on another Mediterranean mercy mission

HELP: Refugee Rescue assist those who get into difficulty while crossing the Mediterranean

A CHARITY founded by West Belfast musician Joby Fox is about to embark on another search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean.



Last year Refugee Rescue was involved in saving almost 1,000 migrants. Since 2015 they have rescued over 16,000 people, including families and children. They are now fundraising for essential maintenance and repairs ahead of their next mission.

Refugee Rescue is partnering with the German NGO Sea-Eye, who operate Sea-Eye 4, a ship that has been specially fitted for search and rescue with an onboard hospital and emergency accommodation.

The ship patrols waters in the central Mediterranean, where 1,377 people were reported missing whilst trying to cross to Europe in 20221.

Using their fast rescue boat, Mo Chara, Refugee Rescue launch from Sea-Eye 4 to bring people in difficulty safely on board.

Refugee Rescue co-founder, Joby Fox, said: “Our presence on the Sea-Eye 4 ensures the capacity to rapidly deploy fast RIBSs (Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats) with vital search and rescue personnel on board.



“The partnership is a testament to good cooperation on the basis of our joint humanitarian ethos.

“Refugee Rescue and Sea-Eye are part of a fleet of civil search and rescue ships that are acting in response to a gap in efforts to save lives in the Mediterranean.



“Many of the people they rescue are crossing from war-torn Libya, often traveling there from other parts of the world including West Africa, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”



A male refugee who was rescued last year recalled his experience.



“In Libya I’ve been robbed at gunpoint, shot at, taken advantage of. Some have been sent to prison, kidnapped or sold,” he said. “On the boat at sea every minute is an emotion and sometimes you feel like your body is about to give up. We headed north but we had no idea of the accurate direction”



As part of their fundraising campaign, Refugee Rescue are auctioning an original oil painting on canvas of a rubber boat at sea by artist Dan Hemmings. The campaign will run across their social media channels – @refugeerescueteam (Instagram) and Refugee Rescue/Mo Chara (Facebook).