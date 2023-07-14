MOVIES & STREAMING: Seventh heaven with Mission Impossible

What’s On?: Your weekly guide to the latest cinema and video streaming entertainment

Cinema

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

The seventh and by no means the last movie in this incredibly popular action series, Dead Reckoning delivers everything you've come to expect from the Mission Impossible flicks.



Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have a long history with one another, and if you were impressed with Top Gun: Maverick, then you're in for an absolute treat here as McQuarrie and Cruise up the ante in terms of hair-raising action sequences and bone-crunching action.



This time around, the eternally on-edge Ethan Hunt is faced with his greatest challenge yet as a rogue AI program threatens all life on Earth, and only Hunt and his team of top agents are humanity's only hope of survival.



To be honest, the OTT plot plays second fiddle to the amazing stunts and mind-blowing action set pieces and, even though Dead Reckoning chalks up a running time over two hours and forty minutes long, the fast-paced action keeps your eyes firmly glued to the screen.



If you're looking for pure and unadulterated escapism peppered with action at every turn, then look no further.



Puffin Rock & The New Friends

Sure to be a winner with younger members of the family this weekend, Puffin Rock is a big-screen spin-off of the very popular TV series and fans will not want to miss this adventure that sees the cuddly buddies Oona, Baba, May, and Mossy meet a new batch of friends on their little island.



With new friends and a mystery to solve, Puffin Rock delivers positive life lessons, light-hearted comedy, and colourful animation that will keep your brood blissfully entertained for an hour or so.



Netflix

Mr Car and the Knights Templar

A playful, family-friendly mash-up of Indiana Jones here and The Goonies, Mr Car and the Knights Templar hails from Poland and promises a rip-roaring adventure with plenty of action and amazing visuals along with way. The action follows a celebrated art historian who comes into the possession of an ancient Templar cross and sets out on an adventure of a lifetime with a group of young explorers to uncover the cross's many secrets. If you can't be annoyed with the subtitles, then stick to the dubbed version, as this is one adventure flick that's well worth a go.