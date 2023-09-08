MOVIES & STREAMING: Creep factor high in early Halloween horror

What's On?: Your weekly guide to the latest cinema and video streaming entertainment

Cinema

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Some movies are just right for a night out with your friends, and what could be better than enjoying a few pre-flick drinks before indulging in a bit of sun kissed romance, and the kind of familial slapstick comedy we can all relate to?

Those of you who enjoyed the first two Big Fat Greek Wedding movies will know what to expect here as leading lady Nia Vardalos returns to direct this big fat third outing with the Portokalos family.

This time around, the entire Portokalos brood leaves the US behind for a once in a lifetime trip to Greece for a big family reunion in the wake of patriarch Gus’s death.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has the Mama Mia! effect – yes it’s a bit goofy and little far-fetched, but fans of this trilogy will ‘ooh’ in delight at the picturesque Greek landscapes, and ‘ahh’ at the incredibly soppy slices of romance and sentiment on display.

It won’t be everyone’s cuppa, but you know what you’re letting yourself in for with this one!

The Nun 2

Another addition to the ever-expanding Conjuring universe, The Nun 2 arrives at the multiplex well in advance of the upcoming Halloween season, and will titillate those of you who get a twisted thrill out of Bonnie Aarons epic portrayal of the nightmare-inducing and horrific demon Nun.

Yep, Bonnie certainly knows how to deliver a spine-tingling performance and, laden with quasi-religious undertones mashed with demonic folklore, The Nun’s backstory just keeps getting creepier and more sinister.

Incredibly dark, mysterious and with more than enough jump-scares to keep the horror junkies out there satisfied, The Nun 2 will keep fans of the franchise horrifically happy this weekend.

Netflix

Spy Ops

An explosive new docuseries that’s well worth a go if you’ve a taste for espionage, Spy Ops looks into the real-life cases of formally top secret operations carried out by agencies such as the CIA, Mossad and MI6.

With eight episodes in total, each retelling the human stories behind history’s most dangerous undercover operations, Spy Ops reveals in detail how each covert operation played out on the international stage, shaping history and modern warfare as we know it today.

The Little Things

Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, this crime thriller divided audiences when first released back in 2021, with some seeing it as a boring and predictable rehash of similar serial killer flicks, while some praised the performances of the three leading men.

While it’s true that The Little Things doesn’t do anything new for the genre, it still works if you’re after an unfussy thriller that takes delight in slowly torturing its central characters.