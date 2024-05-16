New app launched for directory of West Belfast key services

A NEW app has been launched to provide information on key groups and contacts in West Belfast.

Designed by the West Belfast Partnership Board, the 'Resilient West Belfast Wellbeing' app is a directory of key services including support on health, housing, addiction and mental health.

Terry Quinn, Strategic Health and Wellbeing co-ordinator at West Belfast Partnership Board, explained: "We had a group set up that raised problems of people accessing services in West Belfast.

Terry Quinn, Strategic Health and Wellbeing co-ordinator at West Belfast Partnership Board

"The idea came about putting together a directory of services and their contact details.

"The app is one place where people can go and access information and how you can contact organisations. There has been leaflets done around the same thing but having an app means it can be constantly updated.

"The app is straightforward and easy to use so we are hoping it will be very accessible to people."

The app will be officially launched on Thursday at 11am at St Comgalls on the Falls Road.

The app is available to download now, for ioS on the App store or for Android on Google Play store.