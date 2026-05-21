A MAJOR new all-island survey has revealed a decisive generational shift in attitudes towards the Irish language in the North, with those born after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement emerging as its strongest supporters.

Launching the report at Stormont on Thursday, Naomi Long, Minister for Justice, welcomed the findings.

"Whilst the Irish language is often discussed in the context of contention in our society, I believe that it is increasingly recognised as part of our shared cultural wealth," she said.

"The language has shaped our sense of place, with many place names deriving from the original Irish. The renewed interest in Irish in the Good Friday generation also transcends the divisions in our society, reflecting the freedom people now have to explore their identity and culture with confidence.”

The Irish Language Attitudes Survey 2025, commissioned by Foras na Gaeilge and carried out by Ipsos B&A in partnership with researchers at Trinity College Dublin, shows that younger people in the North are significantly more positive about Irish than previous generations.

The report carried out during the summer of 2025 and authored by researchers in Trinity College Dublin, is the third in a series of all-island surveys commissioned by Foras na Gaeilge since its establishment in 1999, and shows a clear trend towards improving attitudes in the North to Irish.

Strikingly, no respondents aged 18–24 reported any opposition to the language, while 64 per cent of this age group said they were in favour of Irish. Across the wider population in the North, a clear majority (55 per cent) now supports Irish, marking a notable increase on previous surveys – 45 per cent in 2013.

The survey also highlights a growing recognition of the cultural importance of Irish: 51per cent agree that the North would lose its distinct identity without the Irish language, and only a small minority believe the language should not be supported by government.

Levels of fluency in Northern Ireland remain relatively low, compared to the Republic. However, despite only limited access to opportunities to learn Irish in schools in the North, 19 per cent reported either basic or high levels of fluency corresponding to over 366,000 speakers, and eight per cent of those surveyed (equating to 154,000 speakers) spoke the language daily or weekly — the report notes that attitudinal change is a key foundation for future growth.

When asked whether they were in favour of, or opposed to, the language; a majority of respondents in both parts of the island (55 per cent in the North) supported Irish. Only three per cent in the North indicated that they were strongly opposed to the language, with respondents identifying as British more likely (23 per cent) to be opposed to Irish. A majority in NI (67 per cent) agreed that government should provide all-Irish schools where there is demand.

“This latest report shows a clear pattern of improving attitudes to Irish in the North, which contrasts sharply with how the issue is sometimes portrayed” said Seán Ó Coinn, Foras na Gaeilge CEO. “What is particularly striking is the positivity among younger people, who are the least likely to be opposed to the language.”

Key Findings – Northern Ireland

Zero opposition towards the Irish language among 18–24-year-olds

64 per cent of young people (18–24) support Irish

55 per cent overall support for Irish in Northern Ireland, up from 45 per cent in 2013

Only three per cent strongly opposed to the language

67 per cent support the provision of Irish-medium schools where there is demand

26 per cent of parents would send their children to an Irish-medium school locally, more than double the percentage reported in 2013.