NIFL Premiership: Magilton may give youth a chance in final dress rehearsal

Kris Lowe is back in the Cliftonville squad and could feature this week INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton admits that his team selection for Saturday evening's clash with Linfield was dependent on Monday night’s game between Linfield and Larne.

David Healy’s side were unable to draw level with the champions in Monday evening's clash at Windsor Park and the 1-1 draw ensures that Larne will make it back-to-back Gibson Cup successes, baring a bizarre set of circumstances on Saturday evening.

It effectively renders the Reds' trip to Windsor Park (5.30pm kick-off) as a dead rubber ahead of the Cup final a week later and Magilton hinted that he would like to feature some of the club's rising stars.

“Yeah, Monday’s game does have an influence on my team selection,” he admits.

“I would like to give one or two a run, especially one or two of our younger lads to give them a taste.

“Again, they have been brilliant. We’ve Joe Sheridan added to the group - he’s had an outstanding season in the U18s and he is one that we have really high hopes for. The same with Hawthorne and the same with Corrigan. Unfortunately, Leon [Graham] has dislocated his knee and won’t be around it. I’m looking for that, but we’ll take it from there.”

Magilton is concerned with his side's lack of cutting edge in front of goal and has backed Ben Wilson to get over his recent confidence issues in front of goal.

“Yeah, I’m absolutely concerned,” Magilton acknowledged.

“The biggest culprit who was so prolific early on is just having a wee bit of confidence issues in front of goal. Things that you would expect, and we all expect for him to hit the net. He isn’t at the minute, so he has to keep going.

“Not that I know anything about goalscoring exploits, but it is a worry because when you’re on top, you have to take them opportunities because it gives you a cushion and then gives the players more confidence to go and play.”

Reece Jordan replaced goalscorer Stephen Mallon in the first half on Saturday's victory over Glentoran and Magilton paid tribute to the former Portadown youngster for the patience he has shown this season.

“He was outstanding and to be fair to him he is an outstanding young man,” said Magilton.

“He has had to remain extremely patient and he is always learning and always developing. He has been ever-present in terms of training, he never misses a game and never misses a training session. He puts everything into every session, so today was really a testimony to him and I’m absolutely delighted for him. It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.”

Magilton revealed that Mallon’s substitution was precautionary, with the winger complaining of a thigh concern and the same with left back Paddy Burns.

“It was just a precaution,” Magilton revealed.

“He felt his thigh and fair play to him because it’s not easy because obviously there is a cup final coming up. It is looming and you can’t take any chances. The same with Paddy [Burns], you can’t take any chances and we got him off.

“Obviously, we need minutes for others. Kris Lowe is back in the squad, and we couldn’t get him on the pitch. Shea Gordon got minutes today, which is important. The bench looked healthier today for us.”