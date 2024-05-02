Enjoy a two-hour show and three course meal at the Cultúrlann

ENJOY a magical evening this Saturday night of Irish dance, music, food, and story-telling with a two-hour show, three course meal and complimentary drink with an authentic Irish showcase nestled within An Chultúrlann, the Irish language centre in the heart of Belfast's Gaeltacht Quarter.

Prepare yourself for a night filled with the vibrant spirit of Ireland as we embark on a journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Irish culture.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of 'Rhythms and Tales of Belfast', where the essence of Ireland is brought to life through traditional Irish food, dance, music, and storytelling.

Experience the magic and immerse yourself in the captivating spirit of Ireland.

Oscailte gach lá 9-9- Open every day 9-9

McAdam Ó Fiaich 216 Falls Road, Belfast

Tel: 028 9096 4184

Facebook and Instagram