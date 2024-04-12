NIFL Premiership: Standards a priority for Cliftonville in Larne clash

Sean Stewart hobbled off against Coleraine and is likely to miss Friday’s trip to Larne INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton believes it will be a hard task to topple table-toppers Larne ahead of the sides third clash in a matter of weeks.

The Reds make the trip to Inver Park on Saturday evening (5.30pm kick-off) with Magilton insisting he is more concerned with his side’s standards than Larne at the moment, coming off the back of surrendering a 2-0 lead in their draw with Coleraine last weekend.

“It will be a very hard task,” he acknowledged.

“I’m sure they will want to get back to winning ways after their defeat against Crusaders, but I’m more concerned about Cliftonville and our standards than I am about Larne.

“We need to get back to our high standards that we’ve maintained for much of this season because it there was a massive drop in the second half on Saturday.”

Magilton refused to use the stormy conditions as an excuse for Jamie Glackin’s equaliser at the weekend and instead laminated a poor second half showing.

“That’s the nature of the game,” he reflected.

“Conditions played their part, but you have to play the conditions. Our general play in the second half wasn’t anywhere near the levels and that was disappointing.

“Coming off at 2-0 I felt that if we put our foot on the accelerator and go and win the game, go and tuck the three points under our arm and away up the road we go with European qualification secured. If you’re 2-0 up in any game, you should see the game out.

“We should have been in control of the game. We understand there is going to be a reaction at half-time and understand there is going to be a reaction from the opposition in the first 10 minutes of the game.

“We were so passive in the second half and that’s what really upset me. We didn’t smell the opportunity to win the game outright.”

Sean Stewart departed through injury before the end of the clash, but Magilton is hopeful that the fact he was able to depart the pitch without the need of a stretcher maybe positive ahead of the Cup final on May 4.

“Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it was positive that he was able to walk off,” Magilton agreed.

“Kris Lowe, we had to make a change before the game with him and we lost Stephen Mallon this morning with an ankle injury. These things happen and you have to chop and change.

“It seems to happen here quite frequently and it’s one of those grounds for us at the moment.

“It doesn’t hide the overall disappointment for me, in terms of our levels. Our levels dropped considerably in the second half and that’s not acceptable.”