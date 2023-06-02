NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: Mouthwatering pizzas at Pizza Guyz Antrim Road

PIZZA Guyz on the Antrim Road opened three years ago as part of a franchise of the Pizza Guyz brand following the big success of Pizza Guyz in Andersonstown which has been serving up mouthwatering pizza since 2017.

Owned by sisters Jane and Laura Adams, Pizza Guyz has been a success in the area. Jane said of the pizza business: “We’re very happy and we haven’t looked back since teaming up with Ciaran Kelly and opening here on the Antrim Road. We currently employ 13 people in the shop and 20 drivers.”

The best selling deal is currently the More For A Score which offers you a 16’ pizza for £20. This pizza can be any one of the menu or you can choose your own and select your own choice of toppings. Also included are a deluxe side and a regular side plus two dips.

More For A Score is also free delivery for anyone in BT15 and will still be £20 for the deal elsewhere but with an additional delivery fee.

Most popular of the pizzas is the American Favourite which features triple pepperoni and is the best selling along with the Big Cheese margarita pizza. Also available are the Taco Breads which include two six inch subs including a variety of fillings and topped with taco mince and sauce.

Highest rated restaurant in UK and Ireland on JustEat with over 10,000 reviews, friendly and helpful customer service with a dedicated team of drivers to ensure your pizza gets to the door piping hot and on time.

Pizza Guyz deliver up to Glengormley and covers the areas of BT36, BT37 as well as BT15 and BT14. Pizza Guyz will also deliver to areas of East Belfast including Short Strand.