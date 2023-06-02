NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: Ben Madigans Bar and Kitchen renowned for refreshing reputation

BEN Madigan’s Bar and Kitchen in North Belfast hasn’t been on the scene for that long but it’s already made its mark.

Located on Cavehill Road at the foot of Cavehill the bar has already won a brilliant reputation for their work during the pandemic and for their delicious food and drink.

The bar are currently running their Weekday Lunch Deal (Mon-Fri) which features classics such as a Steak Sandwich, Penne Carbonara, Healthy Chicken Wraps. Also featured on their all day menu are mouth-watering dishes such as Garlic Herb Roasted Pork Rib and Featherblade of Beef. If you’re just after a quick bar snack there’s plenty to choose from including Popcorn Scampi and Crispy Hot Chicken Wings.

The bar also does magnificent Sunday Roasts, what some say are the very best in the city.

Also sporting a fantastic South-facing beer garden which is a real sun trap, you’ll have access to the outside bar at the weekends so you never have to leave your place in the sun. The garden also won best flower display recently in the Belfast in Bloom Awards so the brilliant atmosphere will also add to the brilliant beer.

A function room is also available to hire for any occasion and can accommodate up to 60 people. Packages start from £495 and also include room hire and a DJ. Ben Madigan’s hosts live music every Friday night and a DJ every Saturday in the main bar. Wednesday is the Weekly Quiz night and other entertainment including monthly comedy shows, Drag Bingo and much more. For all upcoming entertainment please visit Ben Madigan’s Facebook page.

The bar are also currently one of seven finalists in this year’s LCN Pub of the Year awards. The prestigious award is handed out yearly to the best bars in the North and has been going since 1940. Stop in for some brilliant food or even a refreshing drink in its sunlit beer garden, Ben Madigan’s has everything you need delivered in a friendly, local environment in the heart of North Belfast.