Man arrested after police uncover £100,000 of Class A drugs in Oldpark

SEIZURE: The suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000

A MAN has been arrested after suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 and approximately £20,000 in cash were discovered following a search of a property in the Oldpark area of North Belfast.

The search was conducted by Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in the North Belfast area.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: "Officers also seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and suspected drugs paraphernalia.

"The man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of criminal property.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"It is, unfortunately, not surprising to seize such significant quantities of drugs and cash alongside each other.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply."

Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives the people the power to speak up and stop crime.