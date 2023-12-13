ÓMÓS/OBIT: Seán Mag Aoidh epitomised very best of West Belfast

Seoirse Ó Dubhthaigh reflects on the recent passing of his lifelong friend Seán (Geezer) Mag Aoidh.

The Andersonstown Road was brought to a standstill on Friday 24 November when several hundred mourners attended the funeral of Seán (Geezer) Magee who died following a long battle with a terminal illness.

The presence of so many family, friends, and neighbours was a testament to Seán who touched so many of us over the years whether as a hurler, coach, colleague, Gaeilgeoir, comrade or friend.

As someone who was comfortable with the informal, relaxed, and casual occasions, he would have been humbled by the huge turnout including those who called to paid their respects at the family home. Seán would have been privileged by the dignified Guard of Honour provided by past and current players of Cumann Naomh Pól as he made his journey to St. Agnes Church.

Seán was born on the 8 September 1958, son of the late John and Rita and brother to Gerard, Winifred, Kathleen, Jim, Paul and the late Martin. He attended St Teresa’s Primary School and later CBS Glen Road, leaving in 1975 to embark on a career in engineering with companies such as Adams Weaving Factory, Montupet and Mackies Foundary.

Seán later joined Belfast City Council as a Parks Attendant where he spent the last 20 years up until his early retirement in April on health grounds. Throughout his employment, Seán made many lifelong friends and he was renowned for his humour, approachability and support to colleagues and local communities as expressed in a recent tribute to him on the City Council’s Website.

Undoubtedly his most important and cherished role was as husband to Kate whom he married in 1978. Both enjoyed a long, loving and enduring partnership for some 45 years. Is iontach an t-áthas agus an t-aoibhneas a thug na blianta sin dóibh. Seán and Kate were blessed with two sons Ciarán and Seán Óg and later a daughter- in-law Clare and two grandchildren Saorlaith and Caoimhín Óg. Fear céile, athair agus daideo den scoith a bhí ann; grámhar, cineálta agus bródúil. Ba iad Kate agus na páistí bun agus barr tús agus deireadh a shaoil.

Seán's other passion was Cumann Lúthcleas Gael especially hurling. He played for Mitchells, the Antrim Minor Team and Cumann Naomh Pól. As Paul Donnelly from Naomh Pól commented: “Seán’s passing leaves a profound void within the Club (which he served) for over three decades as a player, coach, and manager. He epitomised everything good about Gaelic games with his unrelenting commitment, sportsmanship, passion, cherished values and comradeship”.

Is iontach an t-seirbhís a thug Seán do Cumann Lúthcleas Gael go háirthe do na daoine óga.

Throughout his life, Seán was a committed volunteer in the development and growth of the Irish Language in Belfast. He ensured Ciarán and Seán Óg were educated at Bunscoil Phobal Feirste. During its early years, the bunscoil was deprived of funding by the state and was dependent on community support and fundraising. Seán, with other parents, was involved in clearing sites and erecting portacabins, organising fundraising events, campaigning for Irish Language rights and supporting and encouraging adult learners at Cumann Chluain Árd.

Crann taca a bhí ann sa Chumainn ar feadh na mblianta agus é ag obair taobh thiar den bhéar, ag cuidiú le riar na ranganna agus ag cur fáilte mhór roimh na milte duine síos fríd na blianta. Ba chineálta a lámh.



Seán was a proud republican and was active in the local community campaigning for prisoner’s rights during the H-Block protests and for political and social change within the North during the many years of the troubles.

He had a great love for music particularly Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Christy Moore and a wide range of Irish traditional music and songs particularly Tráthnóna Beag Areir. Seán travelled widely with Kate, but their special time was holidaying every year with all the family in the Gort a’Choirce Gaeltacht during August.

Throughout his illness Seán, carried his cross with immense courage and dignity and he had the ability to make visitors and well-wishers feel at ease in his company, aware that these were difficult conversations. The illness eventually took its toil and Seán passed away on Friday 17 November surrounded by all his loving family. Throid sé an troid mhaith go dtí an deireadh.

Ba mhór an phribhléid agus onóir domh a leithéid de chara i bheith agam. Bhronn sé grá, cinéaltas agus cairdeas nach gceannódh ór na airgead. Tá muid fágtha lán agus líonta le cuimhní ar a shaol agus a shaothar buíoch beannacht as a sheal linn. Tá an fhídeog dheireannach séidte agus tá Seán fá shuaimhneas anois.