ON COURSE 2023: Coláiste Feirste – scoth an oideachais trí mheán na Gaeilge

Coláiste Feirste is now welcoming a new intake of young people into post-16 Irish-medium education.

Tréaslaíonn Coláiste Feirste lenár ndaltaí Bhliain 14 sna torthaí scrúduithe iontacha a ghnóthaigh siad agus sna deiseanna corraitheacha atá ar fáil dóibh anois i mBreisoideachas agus Ardoideachas

Cuireann Coláiste Feirste fáilte roimh dhream eile de dhaoine óga isteach i nGaeloideachas iar-16. Cad leis a mbeidh siad ag súil?

Scoil neamhroghnach –agus fáilte roimh gach dalta

Timpeallacht foghlama cumhachtach i bpobal Gaeilge

Curaclam cothrom le haghaidh cuimsithe agus dul chun cinn

Scoil nuálach, spreagúil, uathúil ina bhfuil ciall shoiléir don chomhchuspóir agus don chomhfhéiniúlacht

Torthaí scrúduithe den scoth agus deiseanna corraitheacha ag an Tríú Leibhéal (ó na hEalaíona go dtí na hEolaíochtaí agus gach rud eatarthu)

Deiseanna le forbairt mar cheannairí san am atá le teacht

Pobal scoile tréadchúramach tacúil atá tiomanta don tsaol atá rompu

Coláiste Feirste congratulates our Year 14 pupils on their excellent exam results and the exciting opportunities now open to them in further and higher education.

Coláiste Feirste now welcomes a new intake of young people into post-16 Irish-medium education. What can they expect?