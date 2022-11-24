GALLERY: Fun and excitement as Páirc Nua Chollann officially opens

THERE was great excitement across the Colin area as Páirc Nua Chollann was officially opened on Thursday morning.



Children from the local primary schools joined elected representatives, government officials and community workers for the ribbon cutting ceremony which included performances by the children alongside parkour demonstrations.



The park opened to the public last month, more than a year behind schedule and was delivered at the cost of £5.6 million with funding from the The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and the Department for Communities.



The striking 13-metre ‘Leap of Faith’ sculpture which used to occupy the land on which the new Colin Connect transport hub now stands takes pride of place at the entrance to the park.



Other features within the park include a nature-focused education zone, a cycle ‘pump track’, marked routes for walking, running, and cycling, public toilets and an outdoor gym.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News at the event, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee and local Colin councillor, Brian Heading, said that it was a delight to be able to officially open the park to the public.



“This is another part of a community asset that this community has waited a long time to receive,” he said.

“We have to be mindful of what Annie Armstrong and her team at the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership have achieved to date and what they still have to achieve in getting a new health centre, library and new schools built within the district.”



Cllr Heading was also keen to point out that the park was funded by the public and called on them to take ownership of it.



“We should also be mindful that this was built with the public’s money and not government money or council money.



“This is a public asset, and it is for the public. It is their money which has been spent on it and I was glad to be able to participate in today’s ceremony,” he concluded.



Cllr Heading assisted Annie Armstrong from the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership in planting a commemorative tree within the park to mark the occasion.



The park will play a significant role in regenerating the area and it is hoped that it will improve health and wellbeing by encouraging people to get outdoors and get active.