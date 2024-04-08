Plans for new social housing in Lagmore get the green light

APPROVED: An artist's impression of the new houses

PLANS for a new social homes in Lagmore have been approved – despite over 100 objections.

At a special meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected representatives unanimously approved an application for a new housing development comprising 43 social housing units including houses and apartments, new car parking, landscaping and a new children's play area.

The plan involves the demolition of the Christ the Redeemer Parish Hall at lands immediately north and west of Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore Drive. The applicant is Newpark Developments, from Dromore.

The current buildings on the site include the Church Hall and a temporary building to the rear of it.

Council planning officers recommended the application for approval to elected representatives. The developer has offered a “contribution” of £27,581 towards enhanced open space off Creighton Road.

The council received 106 objections relating to the application.Objectors outlined a variety of concerns, including the loss of community facility for girl guides and childcare, and stated there was "no consideration" to those existing business and voluntary organisations who operate from the existing hall.

Many also raised potential problems concerning traffic disruption and parking, and said there was “overhousing” in the area and also raised issues concerning potential anti-social behaviour, sewage capacity, loss of privacy, and impact on flora and fauna.