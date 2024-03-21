PM Lighting add sparkle to their showroom with prestigious award

PM Lighting – based in Dargan in North Belfast – have been awarded ‘Best Lighting and Design Company 2024’ from the renowned Design and Build Awards.



The lighting specialists offer a wide variety of mid to high-end styles and products and have seen strong growth within their domestic and commercial projects. Commercial partnerships have included Albert’s Schloss bars, the Game of Thrones set and Coqbull Soho in London, adding to their long list of accomplished projects.



This development of PM Lighting has resulted in the hiring of new staff members who are specially trained and knowledgeable in the lighting industry.



Following this prestigious award, the company now has its sights set on continuing to enhance their showroom and online presence. With a wider variety of design pieces along with a genuine passion for lights, this award has granted an exciting new chapter for PM Lighting.



Patrick Magee, CEO and founder, said: “This award is an honour and a massive achievement for a small lighting company from North Belfast. Our success is built on offering a wide variety of stunning pieces across a wide channel of brands, coupled with the dedication of our experienced team, each customer can find the perfect lighting solution.

"From a new home, renovating your space, or working on a business project, we will always carefully advise to ensure that everyone is happy. We have some very exciting projects in the pipeline and look forward to the months ahead as we focus on our showroom, as well as all other aspects of our business, both online and in-store.”

Niamh Hunter, Manager at PM Lighting, added: "I am delighted that we have won this award, an amazing result of the dedication and hard work of the team. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the company and excited about the current projects we are working on."

If you would like to speak to the team or have an enquiry about lighting for your space, get in touch on 028 9074 3254 email: patrick@pm-lighting.co.uk, or call into their showroom at 96 Dargan Cresent, Belfast BT3 9JP.