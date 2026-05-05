POLICE have defended their actions after coming in for severe criticism following an event on the Stewartstown Road last night which saw scores of cars, motor bikes and hundreds of young people descended on the main thoroughfare for a car meet in memory of a man who died last week.

Criticising police action West Belfast MLA Danny Baker described the scenes on Bank Holiday Monday as his "lowest point" as a political representative.

"Although I knew what was going to happen, I couldn't prevent it. I had to look on as my community was being destroyed," he said. "I am angry and sad. I had asked for preventive measures from the PSNI that simply didn't come."

Mr Baker described the scenes as 'chaotic'.

In a statement police said that officers were in attendance from around 7.30pm and noted cars and scrambler bikes gathered in the area, "some of which were engaging in dangerous driving".

Resources from across Belfast, and a Tactical Support Group unit which had been on deployment in another district, were dispatched to the area, police said, adding that a large number of people with faces covered emerged from the crowd and began to throw masonry and other projectiles at police.

West Belfast District Commander, Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson, said: “We acknowledge local concern around this incident and will continue to engage with representatives and residents in order to help prevent further instances of this behaviour.

“Those who choose to get involved in this type of disorder are causing destruction within their own community. Their actions impact on their own families, friends and neighbours.

“There is also a wider societal issue to highlight, and we would particularly ask parents and guardians to speak to their children, and make sure that they do not become involved in something which could lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

“Thankfully, the injured officers were able to remain on duty, although the damaged police vehicles will be off the road until they can be repaired.

“Our enquiries are ongoing today. Our Air Support Unit gathered evidence which will now be reviewed by our Public Order Evidence Team. There will be consequences, by way of proactive arrests, for those identified as being involved.

“Anyone who has information, or who can help identify those responsible, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1141 04/05/26.”

A report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org