A MAN has appeared in court on charges connected to an attack on Dunmurry police station last weekend.

66-year-old Kieran Smyth from Beechmont Avenue was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, 28th April in the Dunmurry area.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, possession of articles for use in terrorism and hijacking by compelling person to act.

His defence solicitor argued that there was insufficient evidence at this time to link him to most of the charges.

He appeared via videolink in front of Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

No bail application was made and he was remanded into custody to appear again on 18 May.