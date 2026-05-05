WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has described scenes in the Colin area on Monday night as his "lowest point" as a political representative.

Scores of cars, motor bikes and hundreds of young people descended onto the Stewartstown Road for a car meet in memory of Shea McGreevy, who died last Thursday after a jetski accident in Lough Neagh.

After attending, police subsequently came under attack by youths throwing bottles and masonry. Police say two officers were struck and number of police vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Danny Baker MLA hit out at the PSNI for failing to prevent the scenes.

"Last night was the lowest point in my time as a political representative in Colin," he said. "Although I knew what was going to happen, I couldn't prevent it. I had to look on as my community was being destroyed.

"I am angry and sad. I had asked for preventive measures from the PSNI that simply didn't come.

"The council will have a team out this morning to clean up the mess, but going forward, something has to change.

"Our community is getting a bad name, and much-fought-for resources are being destroyed. Adults involved in or turning a blind eye to their child's behaviour need to have a long, hard look at themselves.

"We don't want motorbikes flying up and down the road, or cars drifting and speeding.

Enough is enough."

Councillor Paul Doherty also hit out at the scenes.

"Absolutely disgraceful scenes on the Stewartstown Road tonight. Someone could have been killed here tonight with these thugs.

Absolutely disgraceful scenes on the Stewartstown Road tonight. Someone could have been killed here tonight with these thugs.



People are wreaking havoc in this community, putting residents, pedestrians and road users at serious risk. It is totally unacceptable.



Police needed to… pic.twitter.com/G9OJQKYoy5 — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) May 4, 2026

"People are wreaking havoc in this community, putting residents, pedestrians and road users at serious risk. It is totally unacceptable.

"Police needed to act immediately and end this. Should never have got to this in the first place as it was widely spread on social media."

PSNI Chief Inspector George said: “Police received a number of reports that large crowds of people and vehicles, had gathered and were driving dangerously in the vicinity of Blacks Road, Bell Steele Road and Diary Farm areas.

“Officers attended and subsequently came under attack by youths throwing bottles and masonry.

“Two officers were struck and number of police vehicles were damaged in the attack.

“I would appeal to those people involved in this kind of reckless behaviour on our roads to think about the possible serious consequence of their actions.

“Not only does this kind of activity impact on the lives of local residents, but it can present a significant danger to other road users.

“I would also urge those involved to be aware that police will use all powers available to them to ensure the safety of road users, including the power to seize vehicles.

“We have been, and will continue to work with our partner organisations, including local politicians, to address this issue, and work towards delivering a safe solution.

“An evidence gathering operation was in place and an investigation is now underway to identify those involved in disorder.”