WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has hit out at those who travelled to the Colin area on Monday night and caused ‘chaos’.

Scores of cars, motor bikes and hundreds of young people descended onto the Stewartstown Road.

Danny Baker MLA said: “The scenes in the Colin area tonight were absolutely chaotic and nothing short of a disgrace.

“Lives were put at risk as cars freely spun around the road and motorbikes sped up and down. I strongly condemn those involved.

“There is frustration in our community tonight, particularly directed at those who took part in this shocking behaviour, but also at the PSNI who did not arrive until the situation had already got out of control.

“Police were made aware several hours ago of this pre-planned event and I urged them to deploy preventative measures to stop the cavalcade of cars from entering the area.

“These concerns fell on deaf ears, and by the time police arrived it was too late.

“I will be requesting an urgent meeting with police to reflect the feelings of people in the Colin who feel completely let down.

“I am also urging swift action to ensure those involved in this reckless behaviour are apprehended.”