Raidió Fáilte recruiting for Senior Finance-Admin position

Raidió Fáilte – come work with us.

Raidió Fáilte is recruiting a Senior Finance/Admin person to work alongside the Station Manager and the rest of the staff team to provide on-going admin and financial reporting support to the organisation. Initial mentoring will be provided for this important role. Details and application form at www.raidiofailte.com and by e-mail from bainisteoir@raidiofailte.com

Raidió Fáilte, is located at 30 Divis Street, near Belfast City Centre in a modern, attractive building. We are a community radio station and a registered charity that has built a considerable reputation for its broadcasting and for its community development work in promoting the Irish language for all. Fáilte!