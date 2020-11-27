Saffrons keen to finish the job with final in sight

Joe McDonagh Cup

Meath v Antrim (Navan, Saturday, 1pm)



THE situation is quite simple for Antrim’s hurlers on Saturday: avoid defeat in Meath and they will join Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.



Darren Gleeson’s Saffrons have banked five points out of a possible six in their three games and need just one more to make absolutely certain of a top-two finish, beating Carlow who are hoping for a huge favour from The Royals having been left requiring snookers after their loss against Kerry at the weekend.



Even should Antrim lose on Saturday, they can still make the final as they hold a healthy 27-point scoring difference over the Barrowsiders who host Westmeath knowing they not only need to win but run up a huge score in the process and hope that events in Páirc Tailteann go their way to pip Antrim to the post for a spot in the Croke Park decider in two weeks’ time.



However, Antrim have their fate firmly in their own hands and will travel to face a Meath team who have been hugely competitive in recent weeks against Carlow and Westmeath, losing both narrowly after a difficult opener at Kerry, so cannot be taken lightly this weekend.



“We’re focussed on going to Meath and getting the two points on offer,” insists the Antrim manager.



“That’s how we’ve approached every match this year in the League and Championship, so it won’t be any different.



“We’ll give Meath the respect they are due as they’re a good side. Last week they had a man sent-off and Westmeath barely got over the line; they gave a good account of themselves in Carlow and there was only one point in it at the end. Obviously they had it tough in Kerry but there aren’t many teams who go to Tralee and come away with the points.”



Antrim fans will look back on the League game between the teams back in February when they romped to a 24-point win and have confidence they can finish the job, but the Meath team that took the field that day was much different to the one that was hugely unlucky against Westmeath last weekend with seven different starters.



Indeed, the game in Portglenone saw Meath play the majority with 13 players after Alan Douglas and Luke Moran picked up second yellow cards in the opening period when trailing by nine and then were completely overpowered in the second period.



“Earlier on in the year they were getting their panel together with new management and a new approach, so it probably took them a while to settle into it,” added Gleeson.



“Now they have settled into rhythm and have most of the panel back that won the Christy Ring last year so there won’t be anything soft given out in Navan on Saturday.”

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson insists there will be no complacency from his players tomorrow

Antrim’s sole defeat this year actually came at Páirc Tailteann when they lost by one to Offaly in the Kehoe Cup final, but have since go on a nine-game unbeaten run that includes seven wins, two draws with the Division 2A title throw in for good measure.



Therefore, maintaining that streak is foremost on Saffron minds and there will be absolutely no complacency once the ball is thrown-in.



Yes, they can still reach the final should they come up short against the Royals but that couldn’t be further from their minds as they would be keen on heading to a final with winning momentum intact.



The players will also be keen to hold onto starting or indeed, squad positions going forward as the depth of talent this year has meant that one below par display will see others only too happy to grab their opportunity.



It’s that competition for places that has driven the Saffrons on this year and Gleeson expects no different this weekend with such a huge carrot dangled in front.



“We went to Navan that day against Offaly with our focus a small bit off,” recalls the Tipperary native.



“We’d collected a trophy the week before (Conor McGurk Cup) and maybe we weren’t 100 per cent going there that week so we just have to learn from that experience, and I think we have. One thing about the group I that we can have that setback and learn from it.



“In fairness to our squad, they focus on each training session to get us to games and when they get to games, they are fighting for places to play every week. That makes my job easier as there’s no complacency in the camp as the players are so focussed each time on the training field never mind the match day.



“There is a big prize there for us this weekend. If we win it, we’ll get a good day out in Croke Park and an opportunity to take us to the next level of inter-county hurling with the Leinster Championship next year. To get there, we need to put in a big performance this Saturday.”

