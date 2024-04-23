Gaelic Games: Midweek football action in Antrim

Portglenone and St Brigid's have both won four from four and meet at Kelly Park on Wednesday

The nights are getting longer and at last, days getting warmer as the Antrim Football Leagues begin to take shape with a full midweek programme seeing all but one game take place on Wednesday.

Four teams remain unbeaten in Division One and two of those go head-to-head in Portglenone as Cassement's host fellow high-flyers, St Brigid's. Both have impressed in their four games to date, but somebody's '0' will have to go in what is a good test for both.

St Gall's have also made an impressive start to the year and they head up the M2 with Creggan their destination to face a Kickham's side just two points adrift of the leaders.

Cargin are also two points back, but with a game in hand and they have new boys Glenravel arriving in Toome seeking their first win in the top flight having just managed one draw so far.

St John's are still to get off the mark despite a couple of near misses and they will be keen to amend that stat at Corrigan Park when they host an Ahoghill side seeking to get back k in the winning column after a defeat and draw in their last two.

Lámh Dhearg have also to find a first win - albeit with two points on the board after a pair of draws - and they too will be keen to get their first of the year with a Ballymena team arriving in Hannahstown with two wins and two draws to date.

Tír na nÓg and Naomh Éanna have also had up and down starts and they meet in Randalstown, while Aghagallon and Rossa both secured their first wins last time out and the St Mary's men have home advantage.

There is one game on Thursday and Crumlin is the venue where Aldergrove hist a Moneyglasss side seeking to get off the mark.

St Teresa's and Glenavy lead the way in Division Two with three wins in as many fixtures and they will go head-to-head at Pairc MhicDhomhnaill/ÚiDhoctairtigh with the prize of sole possession of top spot on offer.

Just down the road, St Paul's is the venue as Sarsfield's move next door for a derby clash with the hosts having made the better start to the year. There's another West Belfast derby with Davitt's having the home comforts against Gort na Móna.

Ardoyne will be disappointed they have yet to put a point on the board and they have the chance to change that at home to Dunloy, while joint-bottom Rasharkin host Lisburn's St Patrick's.

Once again, undefeated teams meet in Division Three with the ever-improving Laochra Loch Lao welcoming St Comgall's to Coláiste Feirste.

Those teams also have O'Donnell's for company on three points with the St James' men hosting joint-bottom Wolfe Tone's with the Greencastle outfit still to get off the mark.

St Malachy's are also still to register this term and they make the trip to Woodlands to face Éire Óg who are just two points above, while another pair of sides with one win from three, St Agnes' and Pearse's, are set to meet at the Aggies' home venue.

Fixtures (Wednesday 6.45pm unless stated)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Tír na nÓg v Naomh Éanna

St John's v Ahoghill

Cargin v Glenravel

Lámh Dhearg v All Saints

Portglenone v St Brigid's

Creggan v St Gall's

Aghagallon v O'Donovan Rossa

Aldergrove v Moneyglass (Thursday 6.45pm)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Paul's v Sarsfield's

St Teresa's v Glenavy

Ardoyne v Dunloy

Davitt's v Gort na Móna

Rasharkin v Lisburn (7pm)

O'Neill's Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

O'Donnell's v Wolfe Tone's

St Agnes' v Pearse's

Laochra Loch Lao v St Comgall's (7.15pm)

Éire Óg v St Malachy's (7.15pm)