Boxing: Agyarko's gamble pays off as he defeats Kelly

CAOIMHIN Agyarko's roll of the dice paid off as he claimed a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Kelly in Birmingham to claim the vacant WBA Continental light-middleweight title.

The Belfast light-middleweight stepped into the breach at late notice due to Kelly's initial opponent, Ishmael Davis, picked up an injury and 'Black Thunder' - who was in action just three weeks ago - took full advantage to claim a majority decision win (97-94, 96-94, 95-95) to improve to 17-0.

Having endured a frustrating 2024, the 28-year-old declared he was ready to get back in the ring as soon as ossible following his eight-round victory over Harley Collison at the end of March and he was as good as his word, seizing his opportunity to gain some momentum in his career with this win now opening the door to bigger opportunities.

Early on, this was a cagey battle with both Agyarko and Kelly working off the jab as they warmed to the task, but the Belfast man seemed to be just getting the better of it, using that jab to set up right hands with his speed and timing helping him find the target.

But Kelly was making a battle of this and was happy to have a fight with Agyarko, sending the Belfast man back to the corner at the end of the fifth with a cut over the left eye as it seemed all to play for heading into the second half of he contest.

But Agyarko adjusted well, regaining control through rounds six and seven, while in the eighth, there was a sense he was beginning to make a dent.

His conditioning was certainly not in question as he appeared to have more in the tank in the later rounds, finishing strong to claim what was a deserved and perhaps very profitable win as he seeks to earn a crack at European honours.