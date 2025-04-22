Intermediate Cup final: Experienced Star eager to make up for last year’s heartbreak

Intermediate Cup Final; Crumlin Star v St James’ Swifts

(Windsor Park, Wednesday, 7.45pm)

EXPERIENCE is not in short supply at Crumlin Star, especially when it comes to Intermediate Cup finals.

The Ardoyne side first got their hands on the trophy in 2019, but in recent times, they have been a regular fixture in the decider with this, their third in succession.

Each of those has seen them take on opposition from the west of the city, with victory in the 2023 decider against St Oliver Plunkett when they took a two-goal lead only to be pegged back before Stephen Smyth popped up with the winner.

Last year, Paul Trainor’s men faced Immaculata and although they dominated the game against the Divis outfit that was reduced to 10 men after 37 minutes, they couldn’t find a way past an inspired Ruairi Murray who was the hero in the penalty shootout.

But they are back again for a third year, a testament to their consistency as once again, they are in the hunt for silverware.

They got there by defeating Queen’s - whom they beat in the 2019 final - at the last four stage with Aidan Lilis and Smyth on target, the same night Wednesday’s opposition, St James’ Swifts scored a 2-1 win over the holders.

“It’s incredible for a wee team from Ardoyne to be in our third-straight Intermediate Cup final and fourth in six years (the 2021 competition was not played),” said Trainor.

“This also shows the standard of the Amateur League. You have your Steel Cup, Border Cup and all of that, but the Intermediate Cup is the pinnacle, but to be in four of the last six finals is incredible.

“Last year, their (Immaculata’s) goalkeeper was outstanding but it was just one of those games. We’d played most of the game with a man advantage, but I think that spurred the Mac on a bit as they dug in and showed the spirit they have.

“We have a lot of experience at this level and added wee Marty Donnelly who played with Cliftonville and Linfield, but they (Swifts) have plenty of experience too with the likes of Jude Winchester, Garry Breen and Dean Youle.

“I know they are going well in their league and have good players, but like any final, it’s about who turns up on the night and rises to the occasion.”

🎫𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨🎫

Folks follow link below to secure your tickets.https://t.co/uQCAHvItJZ#LetsMakeWindsorGreenAndWhite 💚⭐️



🏆🅣🅦🅞 🅦🅔🅔🅚🅢 🅣🅞 🅖🅞🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yt4NS731ly — Crumlin Star Football Club💚⭐ (@CrumlinStarFC) April 9, 2025

Star remain right in the hunt for the NAFL Premier Division title but are facing into yet another hectic schedule to end the season due to a number of games in hand that are a result of their cup runs.

And it’s not just the Intermediate Cup they have in their sights, as a semi-final in the Clarence Cup is still ahead at the end of the month.

A treble is very possible and very much in their own hands, but any form of a trophy would be welcome this season having come up short in the Border Cup at the turn of the year.

“The boys have picked themselves up, but we had a lot of injuries before Christmas,” Trainor explained.

“We’d some injuries and some long-term - Aidan McNeill and Kevin Lynch - but we’ve started to turn it around again and went 16 games unbeaten from the Border Cup final.

“It annoys me when people say Crumlin Star is on the decline.

“We were in the Steel Cup final last year, the Border Cup final this year, finished runners-up in the league last year and are in the last three Intermediate Cup finals. If people think we’re on the decline, all well and good.”

It promises to be a great occasion at Windsor Park with two community clubs set to battle it out for the honours.

Star’s move to a new home at Marrowbone Park last year has proven to be an added shot in the arm and the Ardoyne fans are expected to travel to the final in numbers.

“We had been playing up in Larne, then at The Cricky and both served us well, but up in our new place we have had more coming out to games as it is a comfortable ground,” Trainor explained.

“We know all the westies will be out to cheer the Swifts in the final but we will have our support too and it should make for a great occasion.”