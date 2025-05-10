Boxing: Cacace chops down Wood in sensational style

THE Anthony Cacace fairytale continued in Nottingham on Saturday night as the West Belfast man again avenged past Belfast defeats when taking out Leigh Wood in the ninth round of their IBO super-featherweight battle.

When push came to shove, Cacace had the heavier artillery against a known puncher in Wood as there were signs early his shots were making a bit of a dent and although Wood was extremely dangerous throughout, he couldn't stand up to the 'Andytown Apache's' power.

At the same arena three years ago, Wood came back from the brink to defeat Michael Conlan, but there was not getting off the hook this time as Cacace ruthlessly ended the argument when he smelled blood.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself," said Cacace in the ring afterwards.

"I've had nothing but negative feelings. I've fought a two-time world champion and it may not be the best Leigh Wood but I got the win away in Nottingham."

Wood began confidently off the jab as he sought to assert himself, but was snapped back on a couple of occasions from Cacace's right hands and again towards the end of the opener as there was a sense that either man could land something decisive.

Neither could affird to get reckless as there was clear respect between the pair, but Wood walked into a right hand in the second which made him think twoice bbut did get his best shot off right in the dying seconds as he found a hom for his own right hand which Cacace gave a respectful nod to.

They landed simultaneously in the third before Cacace appeared to make the first bit of a dent as he got through with one of his trademark uppercuts and after briefly switching southpaw, thumped home a left hand which seemed to drive Wood back, but then was caught late in the round when missing the target and was punished by a counter.

There was just an air of tension as the fight proceeded with neither getting too greedy, although Wood enjoyed a good fourth as he found his range that bit more.

It remained on a knife-edge in the fifth with Cacace making a good start as his stiff jab was rocking Wood's head back, but the Nottingham man responded well to have his own success with Cacace again switching stances.

Heading into the second half of the fight, Cacace perhaps had grabbed some momentum with a good sixth round as he got through with another of those uppercuts and seemed to be opening up by putting punches together, but was caught in the seventh when switching stances.

Early in the eighth, Cacace suffered a setback with blood beginning to pour from the nose and Wood sensed he may be making a breakthrough of his own, but was made to eat a solid left up close as they began to trade late on.

Cacace finishes the job

Wood sought a fast startv to the ninth but it proved his undoing as perhaps getting a little too excited, he left hoimself open amnd Cacace pounced, sending home a right hand which appeared to have a delayed reaction with Wood stumblinhg backwards and with the ropes keeping him up, referee John Latham gave the count.

Wood's powers of recovery are noted, but Cacace wasn't letting him off the hook as he meticulously broke his resistance, thudding home some shots with Wood clearly a busted flush and the towel came in from his corner after 2.15 of the round to save him from an inevitable KO.

Cacace roared with delight, another big night and big win to cement his legacy. What's next? Well, that's for another day as he will bask in the glory of another big night for the books.