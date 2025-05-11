Boxing: Cacace set for a title homecoming next

A Belfast homecoming is on the cards for Anthony Cacace following his ninth-round stoppage victory over Leigh Wood in Nottingham on Saturday.

The Andersonstown man enjoyed another night to remember as he went into enemy territory and thrived, not allowing Wood off the hook once he had him going to send the travelling support into raptures.

They travelled in numbers to back the 'Andytown Apache' but next time they will most likely have a shorter journey as in the aftermath, the talk was of a long-awaited homecoming, which could be in a challenge for O'Shaquie Foster's WBC super-featherweight title.

Cacace gave up the IBF belt to face Wood at the weekend, but retained his IBO belt, yet claiming another world title strap would put the cherry on top of a magnificent run of form.

"I'm at the stage now where I'm literally top of the tree," said a beaming Cacace after his win.

"I've disposed of all the top featherweights and super featherweights in Britain, so I wouldn't mind bringing it back to Belfast and doing something before I hang up the gloves. Winning the WBC title in front of my home crowd, which I'm very capable of doing, would be unbelievable."

Cacace's spectacular run that began 12 months ago when defeating Joe Cordina saw him grab the attention of the boxing world.

Previously, he operated in the shadows, but not so anymore and performances like Saturday will only serve to see his stock rise further.

It was a perfect display from Cacace who proved he had enough pop in his shots early, rocking Wood with the jab and although the Nottingham man remained a threat, there was just a sense the accumulation was beginning to tell.

An accidental clash left Cacace with a bloodied nose in the eighth and perhaps this was injecting mnore urgency into his work as after Wood seemed to land with a big shot early in the ninth, a long, snaking right followed by a left saw Wood stagger back and held up by the ropes, referee John Latham gave the count.

There was no letting the challenger off the hook as Cacace finished superbly, thudding home big punches which prompted Wood's trainer, Ben Davison, to throw the towel.

"I thought to myself, you know, he's a Cinderella man," Cacace said of the final assault.

"People have had him like that, and then he ends up sparking them out. I just said to myself, 'empty the tank'. I knew he was gone, and I was very aware that I could have blew up, but I felt that was him.

You know, I could see Ben there, ready. I don't know, just keep punching until he throws it (towel) in.

"It seems to be, everyone I hit, they're hurt. Leigh was hurt from the very first right hand that I hit him, right hook. And I could see it, you know, no disrespect to him, because he's a gentleman, and he's coming off a big layoff. I don't know if I fought the best Leigh Wood, but I fought Leigh Wood, as again, he's another two-time world champion.

"He's beaten some really good names, it was a fight he's been asking for, a fight that he's been telling everyone he was going to knock me out. It just shows you that I'm better than what I look like sometimes and I hit harder than my records suggest."

The outpouring of joy was evident but also a sense of relief that the job was done as Cacace admitted to feeling a little anxious about this assignment.

But his menacing performance serves as a warning that, despite being 36 years of age, he is still fresh and keen to take on another challenge before the year is out.

"Never in my wildest dreams, genuinely, did I ever think that I would be where I'm at and that's the truth," he reflected.

"We're living in dreamland compared to two years ago. I'm just very grateful, thank you God for everything that he's given me. I genuinely believe there's a higher power up there looking after me, because I just don't know if I deserve this or what, but it's something very special at the moment, and I love it.

"I'll be 37 in February, so it's old in terms of boxing and my weight, but I keep knocking them over.

"I can't just stop now, can I? I'll have to keep going. I don't have many miles on the clock.

"I suppose that's a blessing in disguise. I've had a load of years where people didn't recognise me, or they didn't want to give me the chance. I'm from Ireland, and this is British boxing, but I feel like sometimes the Irish are snubbed off a wee bit.

"I just appreciate everything. I appreciate where I'm sitting now. I appreciate all you sitting around me now, as it's just weird, but it's class, and I enjoy it.”

It was all resepct between Cacace and Wood after

And Cacace was grateful to those travelling supporters who made the journey across the Irish Sea to roar him to victory, while also noting the importance of his team, headed by Michael Hawkins Snr.

He admits he can be a little difficult to deal with at times, but the tight-knit group has been there to guide him through the dark moments in camp and for that he is eternally thankful.

“I'm an angry, moody f****r and these boys (team) all put up with me,” he contonued.

“I know what way I am, but they all deserve a medal.

“It’s all down to Barry (O'Neill), Ruairi Dalton, Michael, and Michael Senior. They've been putting the hard work in the gym.

“I'm relying on these men here to tell me that I can do it, relying on Ruairi Dalton to tell me that I'm the best, and Barry to tell me that I'm special, because it does make me feel special. I'm like a princess. The team have picked me up this whole time.”