SDLP open new office in Andersonstown

The SDLP has opened a new party office in West Belfast – just months after Paul Doherty was elected to Belfast City Council.

Councillor Doherty was joined by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and other party representatives at the office on the Andersonstown Road. Mr Eastwood said the new office showed the party’s commitment to supporting communities in the area.

“The SDLP has always had a strong presence in West Belfast and the opening of our new office shows our party’s commitment to tackling the issues impacting families here as we work to advance our renewed mission to end division and build a new Ireland," said the SDLP leader.

“Over the past few years Paul Doherty has done fantastic work supporting families who are struggling and people here have put their trust in him to be their voice and representative on council. Our new office is a statement of intent, the SDLP will continue to be a force in West Belfast and I’m looking forward to future successes for Paul and other party representatives in future.”

Councillor Paul Doherty said: “I’m delighted to be opening an SDLP office in West Belfast which will be an important hub as we work to support people dealing with a variety of issues including housing, welfare advice and to host local initiatives. Alongside my work with Foodstock I will be determined to do everything I can to help people in this area who have been badly let down by politics here and are under extreme pressure due to the cost of living emergency and the lack of leadership at Stormont.

“I will use my platform as a community representative and councillor to demand better for people in West Belfast. It breaks my heart to see every day the struggles that people are going through. This is a fantastic area with some of the best people you’ll find anywhere. In West Belfast people look out for and look after each other and that is the ethos I will try and embody as I continue to work on behalf of everyone here.”