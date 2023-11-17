SHIP 2023 Remembrance Service on Sunday November 26

THE SHIP 2023 Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday 26 November 2023 at 1.00pm in the Dockers Clubrooms, Pilot Street.



The 2023 Service will especially remember those Belfast dockers and Sailortown residents who have passed on since our last Service which was held on 27th November 2022. Father Gary Donegan and the Reverend Colin Hall-Thompson will celebrate the Service and the Belfast Lord Mayor/First Citizen Councillor Ryan Murphy will be Guest of Honour.



The SHIP Remembrance Service has taken place annually since 2006 with the exemption of 2020 when it was cancelled due to Covid. The Service has become an annual focal point that allows old friends and family members to meet up.

Tea/Coffee will be served afterwards.



Before the Service starts SHIP will unveil a fifth tribute board showing the faces of 50 deceased dockers. We look forward to meeting with family members and friends.



Please feel free to bring friends and family members along.



SHIP Committee